Official Top 20 Chart - Week 575

 by Ross Scrivener on Oct 15th 2021

1) Leaping Gus by KWind

2) Oh so close! by Denise Wood

3) This Morning's Hike Rainbow by Jane Pittenger

4) After the rain by Shepherdman's Wife

5) Dragonfly obelisk posture by PhotoCrazy

6) Guess it's Autumn then? by Richard Brown

7) 2021-10-10 escaping the fog by Mona

8) Reflections by Islandgirl

9) out the kitchen window by KoalaGardens🐨

10) Ever Decreasing Circles by Carole Sandford

11) Koala For Katrina by Babs

12) Hiking to Rainbow Falls by Taffy

13) Black Mountain flowers by Wylie

14) Cormorant. by Lee

15) In autumn on the pond by haskar

16) Having a whale of a time by Diana

17) Monday morning by joeyM

18) Fall Focus by gloria jones

19) How sweet! by Faye Turner

20) Welcome, Friend by Milanie



Comments
October 19th, 2021
katy ace
I check out this site every week and NEVER leave a comment here. I often go to an individual's project to leave a comment but have never considered how much time and effort is put into compiling these photos for us. How frustrating it must be to spend that time and never get any feedback! Thank you for all you do to keep this such a wonderful and smooth functioning site!♥
