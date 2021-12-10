Official Top 20 Chart - Week 583

1) Let the games begin by PhotoCrazy
2) Tree Bark Collage by Babs
3) Sun going Down by Islandgirl
4) ready for a song? by KoalaGardens🐨
5) Reflected Sunrise by KWind
6) Goldfinch in the Snow by Shepherdman's Wife
7) Cladonia coccifera by haskar
8) Winter hits again! by Faye Turner
9) December Sunset At Outlet by Jane Pittenger
10) Deck the Ship by bkb in the city
11) 2021-12-05 the peppers again... by Mona
12) Found a Little Color Yesterday by Milanie
13) A Foggy Start to the Day by katy
14) Going home by Caterina
15) Foggy Twilight by Joan Robillard
16) Throwback Thursday: Grand Canyon by Junko Y
17) Gold in the Gloom by Richard Brown
18) Holiday 7 by mittens (Marilyn)
19) Droplet by Elisabeth Sæter
20) Robin redbreast by Rosie Kind
- Let the games begin by photographycrazy
- Tree Bark Collage by onewing
- Sun going Down by radiogirl
- ready for a song? by koalagardens
- Reflected Sunrise by kwind
- Goldfinch in the Snow by shepherdmanswife
- Cladonia coccifera by haskar
- Winter hits again! by fayefaye
- December Sunset At Outlet by jgpittenger
- Deck the Ship by bkbinthecity
- 2021-12-05 the peppers again... by mona65
- Found a Little Color Yesterday by milaniet
- A Foggy Start to the Day by grammyn
- Going home by caterina
- Foggy Twilight by joansmor
- Throwback Thursday: Grand Canyon by jyokota
- Gold in the Gloom by rjb71
- Holiday 7 by mittens
- Droplet by elisasaeter
- Robin redbreast by rosiekind