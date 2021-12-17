Official Top 20 Chart - Week 584

1) Erindale Park Sunset by Peter Dulis
2) North and South divided again by Wylie
3) Storm Clouds by Babs
4) multi colour abstract............ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
5) Who's there? by Faye Turner
6) Fast Turn Left to the River by Milanie
7) Least Bittern by PhotoCrazy
8) Eagle Owl by Shepherdman's Wife
9) Lower Quebec City by KWind
10) smooth is cuddly by KoalaGardens🐨
11) Soon to be a glass of Chenin Blanc by Diana
12) Morning frost by haskar
13) Freedom! by Issi Bannerman
14) High Surf At Shore Acres by Jane Pittenger
15) LHG_5361_ Red Bellied working hard by Linda Godwin
16) Fa La La by *lynn
17) the haze by ☠northy
18) Outlook at 8pm by Maggiemae
19) Cream on White by Carole Sandford
20) Snowdonia winter-scene, my-watercolour-painting , by Beryl Lloyd
- Erindale Park Sunset by pdulis
- North and South divided again by pusspup
- Storm Clouds by onewing
- multi colour abstract............ by ziggy77
- Who's there? by fayefaye
- Fast Turn Left to the River by milaniet
- Least Bittern by photographycrazy
- Eagle Owl by shepherdmanswife
- Lower Quebec City by kwind
- smooth is cuddly by koalagardens
- Soon to be a glass of Chenin Blanc by ludwigsdiana
- Morning frost by haskar
- Freedom! by jamibann
- High Surf At Shore Acres by jgpittenger
- LHG_5361_ Red Bellied working hard by rontu
- Fa La La by lynnz
- the haze by northy
- Outlook at 8pm by maggiemae
- Cream on White by carole_sandford
- Snowdonia winter-scene, my-watercolour-painting , by beryl