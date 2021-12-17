« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 584

 by Ross Scrivener on Dec 17th 2021

1) Erindale Park Sunset by Peter Dulis

2) North and South divided again by Wylie

3) Storm Clouds by Babs

4) multi colour abstract............ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

5) Who's there? by Faye Turner

6) Fast Turn Left to the River by Milanie

7) Least Bittern by PhotoCrazy

8) Eagle Owl by Shepherdman's Wife

9) Lower Quebec City by KWind

10) smooth is cuddly by KoalaGardens🐨

11) Soon to be a glass of Chenin Blanc by Diana

12) Morning frost by haskar

13) Freedom! by Issi Bannerman

14) High Surf At Shore Acres by Jane Pittenger

15) LHG_5361_ Red Bellied working hard by Linda Godwin

16) Fa La La by *lynn

17) the haze by ☠northy

18) Outlook at 8pm by Maggiemae

19) Cream on White by Carole Sandford

20) Snowdonia winter-scene, my-watercolour-painting , by Beryl Lloyd



