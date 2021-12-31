Official Top 20 Chart - Week 586

1) Touching down! by PhotoCrazy
2) Colourful Morning by KWind
3) holding onto thin air by KoalaGardens🐨
4) Island in the Sun by Peter Dulis
5) Caught in a Storm by Faye Turner
6) Have a bright and colorful Christmas 🎄 by joeyM
7) No Sunrise - but Caught the Moon Setting by Milanie
8) Great start to the day! by Islandgirl
9) Male Bullfinch by Shepherdman's Wife
10) 2021-12-23 mist by Mona
11) Warsaw after sunset by haskar
12) Thawmp! by Kathy
13) me and mine by Graeme Stevens
14) 24december by amyK
15) Sunset Reflections_C276786 by Merrelyn
16) festivus by ☠northy
17) Snow capped by Yoland
18) It’s a blue blue …sunset by sarah
19) Bald Eagle by Chris Cook
20) 3 Stages by Carole Sandford
- Touching down! by photographycrazy
- Colourful Morning by kwind
- holding onto thin air by koalagardens
- Island in the Sun by pdulis
- Caught in a Storm by fayefaye
- Have a bright and colorful Christmas 🎄 by joemuli
- No Sunrise - but Caught the Moon Setting by milaniet
- Great start to the day! by radiogirl
- Male Bullfinch by shepherdmanswife
- 2021-12-23 mist by mona65
- Warsaw after sunset by haskar
- Thawmp! by randystreat
- me and mine by graemestevens
- 24december by amyk
- Sunset Reflections_C276786 by merrelyn
- festivus by northy
- Snow capped by yoland
- It’s a blue blue …sunset by samae
- Bald Eagle by cdcook48
- 3 Stages by carole_sandford