Official Top 20 Chart - Week 588

 by Ross Scrivener on Jan 14th 2022

1) Up + Away by Peter Dulis

2) Snowy Suspension Bridge by KWind

3) 2022-01-07 we gotto go home, puppy! by Mona

4) Cutest owl around by Faye Turner

5) Brrrr -27C(16F) and with the windchill it felt like -35C(-31F)! by Islandgirl

6) Just love the beach! by PhotoCrazy

7) 5. Marienplatz Reflection by Junko Y

8) A winter gem by haskar

9) As the Sun Sets by Milanie

10) Oh,You Little Beauty by carol white

11) Bare washing line by Lee

12) still life on white by Graeme Stevens

13) Hummingbird by gloria jones

14) Oh nooooo by Shepherdman's Wife

15) Atcham 2 by Beryl Lloyd

16) it's still that cold by April

17) 180 Degrees by Wylie

18) The Castle Gates by Richard Brown

19) Before Sunrise by *lynn

20) Great Blue Heron by Chris Cook



