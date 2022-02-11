« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 592

 by Ross Scrivener on Feb 11th 2022

1) Polsen Pier Toronto by Peter Dulis

2) City in the rain by haskar

3) Hummer in Rain by Jane Pittenger

4) Docks on the St. Clair River by Debra

5) Mum by Shutterbug

6) Walking on the Dyke by Chris Cook

7) Look Who Came Out To Play_2078982 by Merrelyn

8) Birds on a Wire by Taffy

9) Lonely Beach by FBailey

10) The Lion King by Diana

11) Flash of Red 6 by Carole Sandford

12) Trumpeter Swans by *lynn

13) Black headed gull by Margaret Brown

14) On the other side of the road by Joan Robillard

15) Peekaboo by CC Folk

16) Flash of Red #3 by Islandgirl

17) Red n yellow n pink n green........ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

18) 2022-02-06 N°6 by Mona

19) Daffs by Pat Thacker

20) feet feet feet by KoalaGardens🐨



