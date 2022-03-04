Official Top 20 Chart - Week 595

1) Brant St Pier by Peter Dulis
2) 1st Light by Richard Brown
3) Our two youngest Granddaughters and our dogs by Shepherdman's Wife
4) Deep Sky Stack by Jane Pittenger
5) Young Eagle by *lynn
6) Mather Point by KV
7) Permanently closed by haskar
8) orange by kali
9) Month of Hearts 2022 by KWind
10) The male of the species. by Lee
11) PIed Piper of Geese by Junko Y
12) Just Before Last Night's Shot by Milanie
13) Eagle eye by Diana
14) Mrs.Bucket walking her dog.. by joeyM
15) Flash of Red 28 by Carole Sandford
16) Low Key Washday by Issi Bannerman
17) Tough day for the "bluebird of happiness"! by Kerry McCarthy
18) A while ago... by gloria jones
19) make love not war by Graeme Stevens
20) FOR 25 by Islandgirl
Disclaimer
Many people ask me questions about how photos and ranking are chosen for the Top 20. This discussion is usually a grievance that their photo should have been on the list or they are being singled out and the system is unfair in some way.
I want to make clear that this list is generated by a computer algorithm, it looks at some aspects of the photos stats.. like how many "Favs" the photo had in the last 7 days, the date the photo was posted on etc. It then attempts to rank those photos.
Unfortunately the computer sometimes disagrees with your personal opinion. No person or the computer has enough information to make a perfect decision about this... for example a user may have stolen a photo from the internet and posted it as their own.. it's extremely difficult to identify when that happens... so mistakes happen... people frequently try to cheat systems like this, I have tried to make it as equitable as possible, but please know that this page, this algorithm is dumb, it's making guesses based on some numbers in a machine, and it doesn't have all the information it would really need to make a perfect decision, it's making trade-offs and guesses.
This top 20 is not a true reflection of anyones photography skills, self worth, or anything else, its only intention is some light entertainment. No person is ever singled out favourable or unfavourably.
Please know I don't want any person to feel bad or upset about the contents of this page (or the popular page etc). It's just a computer making guesses and you personally are worth a lot more to this community, your family, friends etc than the computer could ever know.