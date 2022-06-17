« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 610

 by Ross Scrivener on Jun 17th 2022

1) Wet Grass by *lynn

2) Lines and dots by haskar

3) These eyes . . . . by Diana

4) Copying Mum.... by Shepherdman's Wife

5) Wheal Coates by Carole Sandford

6) Hallstatt by KWind

7) eggcup by amyK

8) After the rain by Faye Turner

9) fluke by ☠northy

10) Swan Lake by Peter Dulis

11) New Fungus by Nick

12) Walking in the Rain by Taffy

13) The Humble Clover by Chris Cook

14) Rob by tony gig

15) Anhinga measuring fish size. by Esther Rosenberg

16) Field of Red by Phil Sandford

17) Two-Toned Evergreen by gloria jones

18) green sweat bee by April

19) Dandee 🌻 by Call me Joe

20) Meersburg Castle entrance by Judith Johnson



