Official Top 20 Chart - Week 611

 by Ross Scrivener on Jun 24th 2022

1) Summer time by haskar

2) Shooting Through by Shepherdman's Wife

3) Chubby Cheeks by Peter Dulis

4) Slinky Close Up by Babs

5) Full Bloom by Carole Sandford

6) Skye says thank you by Diana

7) A Bouquet of Dewdrops by Milanie

8) You lift me up......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

9) 2022-06-16 sunspot dancing on a paw by Mona

10) Curious Water Snake by Taffy

11) Beginning of the Shortest night by Richard Brown

12) 17june by amyK

13) Low tide in the rain by Carole G

14) Female Redstart by Junko Y

15) Proboscis At The Ready by carol white

16) Cedar Waxwings by Faye Turner

17) grass seed head by KoalaGardens🐨

18) Mammatus clouds by mittens (Marilyn)

19) Sydney Opera House and Circular Quay. Vivid light show by John Falconer

20) Poppy by Jacqueline



