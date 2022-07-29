Official Top 20 Chart - Week 616

1) Northern Lights Visit Beaver Island by Taffy
2) Brown Striped Dragonfly by *lynn
3) Repetitions and patterns in nature by haskar
4) Backlit on the windowsill by Diana
5) These leaves are tough! by Shepherdman's Wife
6) Double dipping by Esther Rosenberg
7) Poppy by gloria jones
8) Raindrops keep falling on my head by Faye Turner
9) 20july by amyK
10) can you believe another new pair? by KoalaGardens🐨
11) My Neighborhood by Call me Joe
12) Chillin' Out at the Lake by Peter Dulis
13) Startrails by Caterina
14) Male House Finch Taking Flight by Jane Pittenger
15) Making a splash by Susan Wakely
16) Water-Lilies by Beryl Lloyd
17) Hanging Out Together by KV
18) Curly Top by Issi Bannerman
19) Gus by KWind
20) Roberto & Amanda by tony gig
