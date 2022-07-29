« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 616

 by Ross Scrivener on Jul 29th 2022

1) Northern Lights Visit Beaver Island by Taffy

2) Brown Striped Dragonfly by *lynn

3) Repetitions and patterns in nature by haskar

4) Backlit on the windowsill by Diana

5) These leaves are tough! by Shepherdman's Wife

6) Double dipping by Esther Rosenberg

7) Poppy by gloria jones

8) Raindrops keep falling on my head by Faye Turner

9) 20july by amyK

10) can you believe another new pair? by KoalaGardens🐨

11) My Neighborhood by Call me Joe

12) Chillin' Out at the Lake by Peter Dulis

13) Startrails by Caterina

14) Male House Finch Taking Flight by Jane Pittenger

15) Making a splash by Susan Wakely

16) Water-Lilies by Beryl Lloyd

17) Hanging Out Together by KV

18) Curly Top by Issi Bannerman

19) Gus by KWind

20) Roberto & Amanda by tony gig



