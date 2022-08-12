Official Top 20 Chart - Week 618

1) Common Blue Butterfly on Echinacea by Shepherdman's Wife
2) Lakeside Watching by Peter Dulis
3) Fighting Hummers by Jane Pittenger
4) Sunset by KWind
5) Oh, it is hot outside - even the birds don't move. by Esther Rosenberg
6) Somewhere in the bushes by haskar
7) If They Won't Come to Me, I'll Go to Them by Milanie
8) sterile by ☠northy
9) Flower Hopping by Taffy
10) On the Gruffalo trail! by Margaret Brown
11) More Bales by Richard Brown
12) Three wise Owls by Diana
13) the dust flies by April
14) International Cat Day With "The Lodger" by JackieR
15) lean on me by KoalaGardens🐨
16) Keeping my eye on you by sarah
17) First you stop and smell the flowers and then you eat them. by Faye Turner
18) Peacock Feather by Babs
19) 2022-08-08 tri-tone by Mona
20) Staring at the sun by Pam
- Common Blue Butterfly on Echinacea by shepherdmanswife
- Lakeside Watching by pdulis
- Fighting Hummers by jgpittenger
- Sunset by kwind
- Oh, it is hot outside - even the birds don't move. by dutchothotmailcom
- Somewhere in the bushes by haskar
- If They Won't Come to Me, I'll Go to Them by milaniet
- sterile by northy
- Flower Hopping by taffy
- On the Gruffalo trail! by craftymeg
- More Bales by rjb71
- Three wise Owls by ludwigsdiana
- the dust flies by aecasey
- International Cat Day With "The Lodger" by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
- lean on me by koalagardens
- Keeping my eye on you by samae
- First you stop and smell the flowers and then you eat them. by fayefaye
- Peacock Feather by onewing
- 2022-08-08 tri-tone by mona65
- Staring at the sun by pamalama