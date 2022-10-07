« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 625

 by Ross Scrivener on Oct 7th 2022

1) Night Sky on the Beach by Taffy

2) Foggy Morning Sunrise by Peter Dulis

3) The light's prank by haskar

4) A path to the beach by Diana

5) It Will Bloom by *lynn

6) Tenderness by Shepherdman's Wife

7) Stormy seas by Wylie

8) Asters by Carole Sandford

9) Amazing Grace by KoalaGardens🐨

10) Masts at Golden Hour by Babs

11) Pretty Leaves by gloria jones

12) Furry little pops of sunshine. by Kartia

13) No-one's Gnome by JackieR

14) Above the falls by Pam

15) Circles......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

16) London in the Rain by Renee Salamon

17) Bumble Bee by Skip Tribby - ​🇬🇧

18) Stormy Abbey by Richard Sayer

19) 1 2 3 Take Off by Islandgirl

20) Golden globe . by Beryl Lloyd



