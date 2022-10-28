« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 628

 by Ross Scrivener on Oct 28th 2022

1) He decided to have a drink by Diana

2) Autumn on Lake Ontario by Peter Dulis

3) Let there be light by Faye Turner

4) Somewhere in the woods by haskar

5) The Scenic Route by Pam

6) Wild Barn Owl by Shepherdman's Wife

7) the view by amyK

8) A dusting of Snow in the backyard! by Islandgirl

9) Autumn Colors by *lynn

10) Polhollick Suspension Bridge by Issi Bannerman

11) The Colors of Autumn by Ann H. LeFevre

12) Raindrops on Osteospermum......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

13) Autumn Rain by Carole Sandford

14) Makes Me Think of Christmas by Milanie

15) Southwark Bridge & Beyond by Renee Salamon

16) Fall Leaves by gloria jones

17) 2022-10-24 when the fog lifts by Mona

18) Autumn 8 by mittens (Marilyn)

19) nice day at the lake by summerfield

20) Gathering Pollen From The Poppies DSC_2833 by Merrelyn



Comments
