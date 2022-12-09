« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 634

 by Ross Scrivener on Dec 9th 2022

1) Snow Geese on the Move by Taffy

2) Palm Tree reflects by Peter Dulis

3) Not really a flower by Diana

4) Pine by *lynn

5) On the coast by haskar

6) 2022-12-06 when the fog lifts by Mona

7) I was feeling creative….. by Shepherdman's Wife

8) From Horse to Fly by Yao RL

9) emerald dragonfly by KoalaGardens🐨

10) All of a Sudden - - by Milanie

11) Dreaming of a white Christmas 🎄 by Call me Joe

12) the eye (and whiskers) of the tiger... by ☠northy

13) Frozen by KWind

14) Into The Light by Issi Bannerman

15) Urban stone by LManning (Laura)

16) All dried up by Faye Turner

17) Green Lake Colors by gloria jones

18) Another snow crystal by Elisabeth Sæter

19) Winter Waterfall by Islandgirl

20) Digging For Bait by Babs



