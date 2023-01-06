« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 638

 by Ross Scrivener on Jan 6th 2023

1) Winter Trees by Peter Dulis

2) 2023-01-01 a first by Mona

3) Difficult to spot by Diana

4) Happy New Year! by *lynn

5) Some light in winter by haskar

6) Hello Sunrise by KWind

7) Enjoying the warm weather by Kerry McCarthy

8) I'm Ending 2022 in a Fog by Ann H. LeFevre

9) O Canada 2 by bkb in the city

10) Hoar Frost by Margaret Brown

11) Is he waving? by Carole Sandford

12) Golden Hour.. by julia

13) Beam Me Up! by Richard Brown

14) American Robin by gloria jones

15) Lucky start to the day by Faye Turner

16) Robin....... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

17) Is this the champion? by Susan Wakely

18) Gathering Under the Street Lamp by Junko Y

19) HNY🎉🪅 by Call me Joe

20) Sunrise at the Duck Pond by Ellen Bogenschutz



Recent Articles
Interesting Posts
