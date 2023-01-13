« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 639

 by Ross Scrivener on Jan 13th 2023

1) 2023-01-05 right time and right place by Mona

2) Morning Sunrise by Peter Dulis

3) It's Cold so I'll Just Hunker Here for a Nap by Taffy

4) Photographing after the storm by Joan Robillard

5) Moondance with the wolves by Call me Joe

6) Cloudy Sunrise by *lynn

7) They ate it by Diana

8) Evening on the beach by Wylie

9) A Little Bit of Mona by Issi Bannerman

10) All Puffed Up by Islandgirl

11) South Bay by Margaret Brown

12) Abstract by haskar

13) blue droplet by kali

14) Hibiscus stigma and anther. Taken while waiting for the bus using my now old but ever trusty iPhone 11 Pro. by John Falconer

15) R for rebel by April

16) A familiar Noise by Carole Sandford

17) Moonrise and Reflection! by Rick

18) Track to nowhere by LManning (Laura)

19) Spoilt For Choice P1060439 by Merrelyn

20) Hydrangea detail.. by julia



