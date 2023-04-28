« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 653

 by Ross S. on Apr 28th 2023

1) African Darter by Diana

2) Willing to Wait by Milanie

3) Still Waters by Peter Dulis

4) Black-bellied Whistling Duck by PhotoCrazy

5) Northern Lights by *lynn

6) The light catcher by haskar

7) Autumn Colour by Nick

8) looking in my window by KoalaGardens🐨

9) it's raining chairs! by summerfield

10) Two heads are better than one by Faye Turner

11) Bleeding Heart by gloria jones

12) Male Water Dragon by Babs

13) Senetti Series: Senetti barely........... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

14) Reflecting Tulip by Carole Sandford

15) Yummy Tree! by Taffy

16) Sunlit Robin by carol white

17) singer by April

18) The song of the Tui by Maggiemae

19) Tulips by Shutterbug

20) I can’t quite see you! by Margaret Brown



