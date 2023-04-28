Official Top 20 Chart - Week 653

1) African Darter by Diana
2) Willing to Wait by Milanie
3) Still Waters by Peter Dulis
4) Black-bellied Whistling Duck by PhotoCrazy
5) Northern Lights by *lynn
6) The light catcher by haskar
7) Autumn Colour by Nick
8) looking in my window by KoalaGardens🐨
9) it's raining chairs! by summerfield
10) Two heads are better than one by Faye Turner
11) Bleeding Heart by gloria jones
12) Male Water Dragon by Babs
13) Senetti Series: Senetti barely........... by ~*~ Jo ~*~
14) Reflecting Tulip by Carole Sandford
15) Yummy Tree! by Taffy
16) Sunlit Robin by carol white
17) singer by April
18) The song of the Tui by Maggiemae
19) Tulips by Shutterbug
20) I can’t quite see you! by Margaret Brown
- African Darter by ludwigsdiana
- Willing to Wait by milaniet
- Still Waters by pdulis
- Black-bellied Whistling Duck by photographycrazy
- Northern Lights by lynnz
- The light catcher by haskar
- Autumn Colour by nickspicsnz
- looking in my window by koalagardens
- it's raining chairs! by summerfield
- Two heads are better than one by fayefaye
- Bleeding Heart by seattlite
- Male Water Dragon by onewing
- Senetti Series: Senetti barely........... by ziggy77
- Reflecting Tulip by carole_sandford
- Yummy Tree! by taffy
- Sunlit Robin by carolmw
- singer by aecasey
- The song of the Tui by maggiemae
- Tulips by shutterbug49
- I can’t quite see you! by craftymeg