Official Top 20 Chart - Week 674

 by Ross S. on Jul 14th 2023

1) Coneflowers in the Evening by *lynn

2) Thank-you! by PhotoCrazy

3) A bit of coolness on a hot day by haskar

4) La Jolla Beach Sunset by Taffy

5) Should I stay or should I go? by Carole Sandford

6) Hummer in the Flowers by Jane Pittenger

7) Milky Way over Lake Tarawera by Carole G

8) My favourites. by Beryl Lloyd

9) 52Frames - Reflections by Corinne C

10) Curly wurly ......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

11) What's that noise by Diana

12) Sandbanks Prince Edward County Sunset by Peter Dulis

13) echinacea by amyK

14) Blue Skimmer by KV

15) Blue Heron by gloria jones

16) The Impersonator by Faye Turner

17) Golden Rain by Babs

18) Backyard visitor by Kerry McCarthy

19) The Pack Horse Bridge,Allerford by carol white

20) Florida sunset by Mark St Clair



