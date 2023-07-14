Official Top 20 Chart - Week 674

1) Coneflowers in the Evening by *lynn
2) Thank-you! by PhotoCrazy
3) A bit of coolness on a hot day by haskar
4) La Jolla Beach Sunset by Taffy
5) Should I stay or should I go? by Carole Sandford
6) Hummer in the Flowers by Jane Pittenger
7) Milky Way over Lake Tarawera by Carole G
8) My favourites. by Beryl Lloyd
9) 52Frames - Reflections by Corinne C
10) Curly wurly ......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~
11) What's that noise by Diana
12) Sandbanks Prince Edward County Sunset by Peter Dulis
13) echinacea by amyK
14) Blue Skimmer by KV
15) Blue Heron by gloria jones
16) The Impersonator by Faye Turner
17) Golden Rain by Babs
18) Backyard visitor by Kerry McCarthy
19) The Pack Horse Bridge,Allerford by carol white
20) Florida sunset by Mark St Clair
- Coneflowers in the Evening by lynnz
- Thank-you! by photographycrazy
- A bit of coolness on a hot day by haskar
- La Jolla Beach Sunset by taffy
- Should I stay or should I go? by carole_sandford
- Hummer in the Flowers by jgpittenger
- Milky Way over Lake Tarawera by yorkshirekiwi
- My favourites. by beryl
- 52Frames - Reflections by corinnec
- Curly wurly ......... by ziggy77
- What's that noise by ludwigsdiana
- Sandbanks Prince Edward County Sunset by pdulis
- echinacea by amyk
- Blue Skimmer by kvphoto
- Blue Heron by seattlite
- The Impersonator by fayefaye
- Golden Rain by onewing
- Backyard visitor by mccarth1
- The Pack Horse Bridge,Allerford by carolmw
- Florida sunset by frodob