Official Top 20 Chart - Week 675

1) Morning catch! by PhotoCrazy
2) Enchanted forest by Peter Dulis
3) Farmland Sunset by *lynn
4) After the rain by Diana
5) It rained a bit by haskar
6) Close Up and Personal by Babs
7) Swallowtail in the Daisies by Jane Pittenger
8) Milkweed Planted For The Butterflies by Junan Heath
9) Sapphire Tower blossom by Shutterbug
10) Bee-utiful Buzzy by Carole Sandford
11) Lunch stop by Casablanca
12) It’s a windy day up high by Wylie
13) Iris time by Margaret Brown
14) A spattering of daisies by mittens (Marilyn)
15) Thistle Swirl by Ann H. LeFevre
16) "Look At Me!" by carol white
17) When Phojo Inspiration Phails....................... by JackieR
18) Northern Lights by Ellen Bogenschutz
19) Doogal by Susan Wakely
20) Lemon Cuckoo Bumble Bee by KV
- Morning catch! by photographycrazy
- Enchanted forest by pdulis
- Farmland Sunset by lynnz
- After the rain by ludwigsdiana
- It rained a bit by haskar
- Close Up and Personal by onewing
- Swallowtail in the Daisies by jgpittenger
- Milkweed Planted For The Butterflies by paintdipper
- Sapphire Tower blossom by shutterbug49
- Bee-utiful Buzzy by carole_sandford
- Lunch stop by casablanca
- It’s a windy day up high by pusspup
- Iris time by craftymeg
- A spattering of daisies by mittens
- Thistle Swirl by olivetreeann
- "Look At Me!" by carolmw
- When Phojo Inspiration Phails....................... by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
- Northern Lights by theredcamera
- Doogal by wakelys
- Lemon Cuckoo Bumble Bee by kvphoto