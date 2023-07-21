« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 675

 by Ross S. on Jul 21st 2023

1) Morning catch! by PhotoCrazy

2) Enchanted forest by Peter Dulis

3) Farmland Sunset by *lynn

4) After the rain by Diana

5) It rained a bit by haskar

6) Close Up and Personal by Babs

7) Swallowtail in the Daisies by Jane Pittenger

8) Milkweed Planted For The Butterflies by Junan Heath

9) Sapphire Tower blossom by Shutterbug

10) Bee-utiful Buzzy by Carole Sandford

11) Lunch stop by Casablanca

12) It’s a windy day up high by Wylie

13) Iris time by Margaret Brown

14) A spattering of daisies by mittens (Marilyn)

15) Thistle Swirl by Ann H. LeFevre

16) "Look At Me!" by carol white

17) When Phojo Inspiration Phails....................... by JackieR

18) Northern Lights by Ellen Bogenschutz

19) Doogal by Susan Wakely

20) Lemon Cuckoo Bumble Bee by KV



