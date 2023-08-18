Official Top 20 Chart - Week 679

1) Golden Hour by Babs
2) Ok, everyone listen up! by PhotoCrazy
3) South Baymouth - Manitoulin Island by Peter Dulis
4) Sunflower Field by *lynn
5) Orion in the kindy by KoalaGardens🐨
6) Children at Play on a Warm Summer Night by Taffy
7) A simple composition by haskar
8) Hello Skye by Diana
9) 13august by amyK
10) Grasshopper by Faye Turner
11) Golden Hour by Carole Sandford
12) Just Landed by carol white
13) Cannon Beach by KV
14) Tūī in our Puriri Tree , these birds are amazing at mimicking , this one was calling chook chook chook ! so funny by Dawn
15) Red Volunteer by Junan Heath
16) swallowing waves by Krista Marson
17) dewy flax by April
18) Lily by gloria jones
19) American Avocet by Nickw
20) Muka by kali
