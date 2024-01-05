« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 698

 by Ross S. on Jan 5th 2024

1) Castle in the Sky or...Reflection in the Puddle by Taffy

2) Close-up of the catch! by PhotoCrazy

3) 30december by amyK

4) From one flower to the next by Diana

5) Hop shoots by haskar

6) Bluebirds by KV

7) Catching Up 19 Shopping by Ann H. LeFevre

8) Goodbye Holiday Pink by *lynn

9) Endless Track by Peter Dulis

10) Sunset Ferry by gloria jones

11) It's coming..... by Casablanca

12) Driving home along the coast by Shutterbug

13) Watching the Sunset by Babs

14) Gulls on wet sand by Wylie

15) skyscape by KoalaGardens🐨

16) Mother of Pearl cloud by Margaret Brown

17) Beautiful Flower With A Million Meanings by John Falconer

18) Peeking in by Junko Y

19) Foggy reflections by Kerry McCarthy

20) 2024-01-01 creativity by Mona



