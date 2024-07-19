Official Top 20 Chart - Week 726

1) Fishing in the Rappahannock River by PhotoCrazy
2) Sunrise Boat by Peter Dulis
3) The Beluga of Bees by Corinne C
4) Isn't she lovely by Diana
5) Amazing Skies over Loch Linnhe by Issi Bannerman
6) Boab sunrise by Wylie
7) Lizzie by *lynn
8) Filling Station by KV
9) Return from above by haskar
10) Warm glow at the end of day by Mark St Clair
11) Westgate Bridge by Brian
12) Nona's Garnet Spider Daylily by Junan Heath
13) And what is wrong with purple hair says the Superb Fruit Dove. by John Falconer
14) Sandhill Crane 1 by LManning (Laura)
15) The Brave Crested Pigeon by Babs
16) Hostas by Carole Sandford
17) Fairy by Faye Turner
18) Senetti in the garden~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
19) It's too hot! by Kerry McCarthy
20) Definitely not SOOC #6. Shapes and Colours by Rob Z
