Official Top 20 Chart - Week 740

1) Incoming!! by PhotoCrazy
2) Grass of Gold by *lynn
3) His patience paid off by Diana
4) Green Lake's Fall Colors by gloria jones
5) Monarch by KV
6) An Autumn Impressions by haskar
7) Northern lights by Peter Dulis
8) Memories of summer~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
9) Moon Road by aikiuser (jenn)
10) Pond Reflections by Kerry McCarthy
11) As we walk in fields of gold by Christine Sztukowski
12) Castle Square by Carole Sandford
13) Comet ATLAS and Milky Way by Jane Pittenger
14) Timeless... by Rob Z
15) Pyracanthas - pattern. by Beryl Lloyd
16) Backlit by LManning (Laura)
17) Bejewelled by carol white
18) A 'Natural' Black and White by Issi Bannerman
19) 2025-10-20 hole-riddled beach pepples by Mona
20) High Bridge by Phil Sandford
- Incoming!! by photographycrazy
- Grass of Gold by lynnz
- His patience paid off by ludwigsdiana
- Green Lake's Fall Colors by seattlite
- Monarch by kvphoto
- An Autumn Impressions by haskar
- Northern lights by pdulis
- Memories of summer~~~~ by ziggy77
- Moon Road by aikiuser
- Pond Reflections by mccarth1
- As we walk in fields of gold by 365projectorgchristine
- Castle Square by carole_sandford
- Comet ATLAS and Milky Way by jgpittenger
- Timeless... by robz
- Pyracanthas - pattern. by beryl
- Backlit by ljmanning
- Bejewelled by carolmw
- A 'Natural' Black and White by jamibann
- 2025-10-20 hole-riddled beach pepples by mona65
- High Bridge by phil_sandford