Official Top 20 Chart - Week 747

 by Ross S. on Dec 13th 2024

1) What Is It You Want Anyway? by *lynn

2) Christmas illumination by haskar

3) Landing Gear Deployed by KV

4) A younger male by Diana

5) Gazinia solo~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

6) Mr Pelican by PhotoCrazy

7) Brrr by Kerry McCarthy

8) in her domain by KoalaGardens🐨

9) Another epic ending by Mark St Clair

10) For the love of dogs by Faye Turner

11) The sky was on fire today by Elisabeth Sæter

12) Urban Living by gloria jones

13) Taos High on Snow :-)) by Corinne C

14) 7december by amyK

15) Rockin' Robin by Issi Bannerman

16) Vienna by KWind

17) One of the UQ walkways... by Rob Z

18) IC…MOONLIGHT by Call me Joe

19) Still Cup & Autumn Leaf by Renee Salamon

20) Solarized Customs House and Clock Tower by Babs



