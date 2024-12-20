« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 748

 by Ross S. on Dec 20th 2024

1) Double exposure by haskar

2) Impact! by PhotoCrazy

3) Winter Night in Vermont by Corinne C

4) I gotta get out of here by Diana

5) Sunrise by Carole Sandford

6) Barred Owl on a winter's morning by Faye Turner

7) Fogbow by Babs

8) House Finch by *lynn

9) A Cold and Frosty Morning by Issi Bannerman

10) Christmas Time by Peter Dulis

11) Late colours.. by Maggiemae

12) Unexpected... by gloria jones

13) We interrupt the holiday photos… by amyK

14) Cooper's Hawk Hangs Out by Taffy

15) ICM garden chrysanthemums~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

16) Medieval lane ways by Wylie

17) JINGLE BALL,JINGLE BALL🎶🎶 by Call me Joe

18) LHG-5501 Titmouse with open wings by Linda Godwin

19) Sunset Over the Piers! by Rick

20) Sunset Over The Mountains by Barb



