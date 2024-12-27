« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 749

 by Ross S. on Dec 27th 2024

1) So happy together by Diana

2) Barn with a blue roof by haskar

3) Winter Solstice by Peter Dulis

4) Fun encounter by Kerry McCarthy

5) Sophie meets Snow by amyK

6) Things Are Looking Up by KV

7) Berries by gloria jones

8) Yellow Legs with Droplets by Jane Pittenger

9) Christmas decoration~~~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

10) Icicles Dangle, Sparrow Rests by *lynn

11) From the "new" deck.. by Rob Z

12) Wondering by Corinne C

13) Bronze Beetle Ball Game by Yao RL

14) Counting My Blessings 20 by Wendy

15) The World is a Great Mirror by CC Folk

16) Mirror Box Parcels by Babs

17) SantaClaws Express by Phil Howcroft

18) Bringing the light by LManning (Laura)

19) Gracie is getting into the Christmas spirit! by Islandgirl

20) water droplets by KoalaGardens🐨



Comments
