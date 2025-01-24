« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 753

 by Ross S. on Jan 24th 2025

1) On a frozen pond by haskar

2) True Blue by KV

3) The wild Atlantic by Diana

4) Mother egret feeding her baby by Peter Dulis

5) There were a few odd shots #1 by Rob Z

6) Hackthorn in the mist by Carole Sandford

7) 2025-01-18 winter hike by Mona

8) Count Cassoulet by Corinne C

9) Waving Hello During Fly-By by Taffy

10) Moonfoolery by Ann H. LeFevre

11) Like fairies dancing in a circle by Shutterbug

12) Red-shouldered hawk by Kerry McCarthy

13) Sure Glad I Went Down tonight! by Rick

14) Winter scene by mittens (Marilyn)

15) Then there were two by Faye Turner

16) The Coyles of Muick by Issi Bannerman

17) Ready for Take Off by Jane Pittenger

18) A bit of a cold snap by LManning (Laura)

19) The “HEELS”are alive… by Call me Joe

20) Frozen in Place by Paula Fontanini



