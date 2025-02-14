Official Top 20 Chart - Week 756

1) Winter Wonderland by Peter Dulis
2) Showing Off by Babs
3) Up in the hills on the opposite side of town by Joan Robillard
4) Winter flowers by haskar
5) Still showing off by Diana
6) Hawk Mates by KV
7) Red-Browed Finch by l.eggzy (Linda)
8) Winter pastel by Corinne C
9) Snowdrops........ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
10) Little Critter by Renee Salamon
11) Then the sun went down.. by Rob Z
12) Mr. Robin by carol white
13) Seafarers Bridge by Suzanne
14) Great Blue Heron by gloria jones
15) 2025-02-07 two blocks away by Mona
16) Up and down and repeat… by Beverley
17) Look into my crystal ball by Faye Turner
18) All wet by Kerry McCarthy
19) Moving by Margaret Brown
20) FoR Day 6: Home Town Walk by Casablanca
