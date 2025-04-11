Official Top 20 Chart - Week 764

1) What a great catch by Diana
2) Red stamens by haskar
3) Let's see what this one can do #1 by Rob Z
4) I've got my eye on you . . . by Junko Y
5) Soap bubble and snowflake-snowdrops~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
6) More blossoms by Renee Salamon
7) Magnolias by *lynn
8) Security Guard? by Kerry McCarthy
9) Zephyr by Corinne C
10) Autumnal Mood Collage by Ann H. LeFevre
11) My Happy Place by Babs
12) Rolling Cloud by Issi Bannerman
13) yes I am close this time by KoalaGardens🐨
14) Towards Sunset,Mull by carol white
15) Japanese White Eye Taking a Bath with reflection by Jane Pittenger
16) 2025-04-06 the challenge finding what you seek by Mona
17) 460 by vaidas
18) The Great Horned Owl Baby, Again! by Rick
19) A closer View by Carole Sandford
20) H2O - drip.... by ☠northy 🇨🇦
- What a great catch by ludwigsdiana
- Red stamens by haskar
- Let's see what this one can do #1 by robz
- I've got my eye on you . . . by jyokota
- Soap bubble and snowflake-snowdrops~~~~ by ziggy77
- More blossoms by rensala
- Magnolias by lynnz
- Security Guard? by mccarth1
- Zephyr by corinnec
- Autumnal Mood Collage by olivetreeann
- My Happy Place by onewing
- Rolling Cloud by jamibann
- yes I am close this time by koalagardens
- Towards Sunset,Mull by carolmw
- Japanese White Eye Taking a Bath with reflection by jgpittenger
- 2025-04-06 the challenge finding what you seek by mona65
- 460 by vaiguo
- The Great Horned Owl Baby, Again! by rickster549
- A closer View by carole_sandford
- H2O - drip.... by northy