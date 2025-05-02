Official Top 20 Chart - Week 767

1) A lucky shot by Diana
2) Spring ears of grass by haskar
3) Buds and daisies~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
4) Crab Apple in the Sunshine by *lynn
5) Schloss Ort by Peter Dulis
6) A New Day by Kerry McCarthy
7) Eastern Bluebird by KV
8) Morning town ride by Brian
9) Opps by Yao RL
10) Cabin Sunset by KWind
11) A Cute Kitty by Corinne C
12) Spring Tree Blossoms by gloria jones
13) The Whole Bunch by Carole Sandford
14) Kenwood by Renee Salamon
15) Daffies in Bloom by Joan Robillard
16) 28april by amyK
17) Chubby Chaffinch by carol white
18) Happy is the house that's full of eggs by Christine Sztukowski
19) 2025-04-26 upside-down between nostalgia and reality by Mona
20) Rotary Phone, Britannia Shipyard Office by Chris Cook
- A lucky shot by ludwigsdiana
- Spring ears of grass by haskar
- Buds and daisies~~~~ by ziggy77
- Crab Apple in the Sunshine by lynnz
- Schloss Ort by pdulis
- A New Day by mccarth1
- Eastern Bluebird by kvphoto
- Morning town ride by briaan
- Opps by yaorenliu
- Cabin Sunset by kwind
- A Cute Kitty by corinnec
- Spring Tree Blossoms by seattlite
- The Whole Bunch by carole_sandford
- Kenwood by rensala
- Daffies in Bloom by joansmor
- 28april by amyk
- Chubby Chaffinch by carolmw
- Happy is the house that's full of eggs by 365projectorgchristine
- 2025-04-26 upside-down between nostalgia and reality by mona65
- Rotary Phone, Britannia Shipyard Office by cdcook48