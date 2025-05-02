« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 767

 by Ross S. on May 2nd 2025

1) A lucky shot by Diana

2) Spring ears of grass by haskar

3) Buds and daisies~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

4) Crab Apple in the Sunshine by *lynn

5) Schloss Ort by Peter Dulis

6) A New Day by Kerry McCarthy

7) Eastern Bluebird by KV

8) Morning town ride by Brian

9) Opps by Yao RL

10) Cabin Sunset by KWind

11) A Cute Kitty by Corinne C

12) Spring Tree Blossoms by gloria jones

13) The Whole Bunch by Carole Sandford

14) Kenwood by Renee Salamon

15) Daffies in Bloom by Joan Robillard

16) 28april by amyK

17) Chubby Chaffinch by carol white

18) Happy is the house that's full of eggs by Christine Sztukowski

19) 2025-04-26 upside-down between nostalgia and reality by Mona

20) Rotary Phone, Britannia Shipyard Office by Chris Cook



