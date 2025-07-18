« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 778

 by Ross S. on Jul 18th 2025

1) Somewhere high up in an old tree by haskar

2) How to get to the nectar by Diana

3) Busy Bee by *lynn

4) The View by Islandgirl

5) Milton Three Ponds by Joan Robillard

6) Snacktime by Babs

7) Up close and personal~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

8) Mini-toadstool by Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸

9) Summer sizzle by Call me Joe

10) Sunset Thistles by Peter Dulis

11) Around the block on a rainy day #4 by Rob Z

12) Wavy Clouds by KWind

13) Cover me in sunshine by Susan Wakely

14) Pretty Plumage by Kerry McCarthy

15) Another One by Carole Sandford

16) The little White Plumed Honeyeater by Linda E

17) More Thunderstorms Across the River! by Rick

18) potential by amyK

19) Glow by Brian

20) Muir Beach by Shutterbug



