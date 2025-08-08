« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 781

 by Ross S. on Aug 8th 2025

1) And there was no rain by haskar

2) Summer Flowers by Carole Sandford

3) Wave seekers by Call me Joe

4) Hiding in the Protea by Diana

5) Good Morning by *lynn

6) Flaming clouds by Brian

7) Our roses are waking up & blooming… by Beverley

8) A Special Visitor by LManning (Laura)

9) Catching Frogs at Sunset by Peter Dulis

10) Sasanqua Camelia by Linda E

11) Family Time at Sunset by Junko Y

12) Gulf Fritillary by KV

13) From Catbells lower ridge by Casablanca 🇬🇧

14) Accommodating Hawk by Barb

15) Lines by Shutterbug

16) Raindrops on Roses by Renee Salamon

17) Llankelly Place off Macleay Street, Kings Cross. by John Falconer

18) Little Poser by gloria jones

19) double rainbow by April

20) Sea and Sand by Babs



