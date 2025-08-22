Official Top 20 Chart - Week 783

1) Dance of the dandelions~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
2) What are they up to? by Diana
3) One blue lantern by Suzanne
4) Cottage Life by Peter Dulis
5) Begonia by Corinne C
6) Success! by JackieR
7) Still Stormy by Babs
8) Bloom and Bud by gloria jones
9) Echinacea by Carole Sandford
10) Results of Sunset! by Rick
11) Pea Soup by Linda E
12) Fishing at sunset by Susan Wakely
13) Cabbage White Butterfly by Paula Fontanini
14) Whale's Farewell Wave by Carole G
15) foot fetish by KoalaGardens🐨
16) Dark Morph by KV
17) Mosaic by Shutterbug
18) Along the way to the top of Ben Nevis by ☠northy 🇨🇦
19) August words-Cubism by Dorothy
20) Dahlia by Skip Tribby - 🇺🇲
- Dance of the dandelions~~~~ by ziggy77
- What are they up to? by ludwigsdiana
- One blue lantern by ankers70
- Cottage Life by pdulis
- Begonia by corinnec
- Success! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
- Still Stormy by onewing
- Bloom and Bud by seattlite
- Echinacea by carole_sandford
- Results of Sunset! by rickster549
- Pea Soup by leggzy
- Fishing at sunset by wakelys
- Cabbage White Butterfly by bluemoon
- Whale's Farewell Wave by yorkshirekiwi
- foot fetish by koalagardens
- Dark Morph by kvphoto
- Mosaic by shutterbug49
- Along the way to the top of Ben Nevis by northy
- August words-Cubism by illinilass
- Dahlia by skipt07