Official Top 20 Chart - Week 787

1) Remains of an old forest by haskar
2) Waiting in the Roses by KV
3) To boldly go where no dandy has gone before~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
4) Luther Lake by LManning (Laura)
5) A Bee Week by Corinne C
6) Milky Way and Aurora MeetUp by Taffy
7) Yellow Tiger Lily by *lynn
8) A much welcomed visitor by Linda E
9) Pumpkin wagon by Joan Robillard
10) You Always Get One by Babs
11) I stood at the gate by Diana
12) She gave a great performance by Susan Wakely
13) Sitting Pretty by Kerry McCarthy
14) Sunflower Power by gloria jones
15) Out my front window by Denise Wood
16) A wander with the IR camera by Rob Z
17) Preparing For Lift Off P9116398 by Merrelyn
18) Waiting tables by Call me Joe
19) Sunny With a Chance of Patchy Fog by Paula Fontanini
20) Autumn moors by Margaret Brown
- Remains of an old forest by haskar
- Waiting in the Roses by kvphoto
- To boldly go where no dandy has gone before~~~ by ziggy77
- Luther Lake by ljmanning
- A Bee Week by corinnec
- Milky Way and Aurora MeetUp by taffy
- Yellow Tiger Lily by lynnz
- A much welcomed visitor by leggzy
- Pumpkin wagon by joansmor
- You Always Get One by onewing
- I stood at the gate by ludwigsdiana
- She gave a great performance by wakelys
- Sitting Pretty by mccarth1
- Sunflower Power by seattlite
- Out my front window by gilbertwood
- A wander with the IR camera by robz
- Preparing For Lift Off P9116398 by merrelyn
- Waiting tables by joemuli
- Sunny With a Chance of Patchy Fog by bluemoon
- Autumn moors by craftymeg