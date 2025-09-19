« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 787

 by Ross S. on Sep 19th 2025

1) Remains of an old forest by haskar

2) Waiting in the Roses by KV

3) To boldly go where no dandy has gone before~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

4) Luther Lake by LManning (Laura)

5) A Bee Week by Corinne C

6) Milky Way and Aurora MeetUp by Taffy

7) Yellow Tiger Lily by *lynn

8) A much welcomed visitor by Linda E

9) Pumpkin wagon by Joan Robillard

10) You Always Get One by Babs

11) I stood at the gate by Diana

12) She gave a great performance by Susan Wakely

13) Sitting Pretty by Kerry McCarthy

14) Sunflower Power by gloria jones

15) Out my front window by Denise Wood

16) A wander with the IR camera by Rob Z

17) Preparing For Lift Off P9116398 by Merrelyn

18) Waiting tables by Call me Joe

19) Sunny With a Chance of Patchy Fog by Paula Fontanini

20) Autumn moors by Margaret Brown



