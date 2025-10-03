« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 789

 by Ross S. on Oct 3rd 2025

1) And off he went by Diana

2) Sunset On The French River by Islandgirl

3) And there is nothing left to eat by haskar

4) Country Living by Peter Dulis

5) Sundown on the Farm by Paula Fontanini

6) Good morning - Today we are out to sea by Christine Sztukowski

7) There’s a tree somewhere by Call me Joe

8) Hydrangea and ladybird~~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

9) sure I'd love to carry you again Eden by KoalaGardens🐨

10) Who's a pretty boy by Linda E

11) Sunset by KWind

12) FISHING HWY by Jerzy

13) Reflections by Shirley

14) Autumn Morning by Casablanca 🇬🇧

15) Pink Cosmos by Carole Sandford

16) 29september by amyK

17) Dragon and Blossom by Wylie

18) Protea by Brian

19) You shall not pass by LManning (Laura)

20) Kew Palace by Renee Salamon



  1. And off he went by ludwigsdiana

  2. Sunset On The French River by radiogirl

  3. And there is nothing left to eat by haskar

  4. Country Living by pdulis

  5. Sundown on the Farm by bluemoon

  6. Good morning - Today we are out to sea by 365projectorgchristine

  7. There’s a tree somewhere by joemuli

  8. Hydrangea and ladybird~~~~~~ by ziggy77

  9. sure I'd love to carry you again Eden by koalagardens

  10. Who's a pretty boy by leggzy

  11. Sunset by kwind

  12. FISHING HWY by jerzyfotos

  13. Reflections by whippy

  14. Autumn Morning by casablanca

  15. Pink Cosmos by carole_sandford

  16. 29september by amyk

  17. Dragon and Blossom by pusspup

  18. Protea by briaan

  19. You shall not pass by ljmanning

  20. Kew Palace by rensala



Share
Comments
Post a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
 Tweets ahoy!
 Join the Group
 Pin With Me
Recent Articles
Interesting Posts
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact