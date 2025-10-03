Official Top 20 Chart - Week 789

1) And off he went by Diana
2) Sunset On The French River by Islandgirl
3) And there is nothing left to eat by haskar
4) Country Living by Peter Dulis
5) Sundown on the Farm by Paula Fontanini
6) Good morning - Today we are out to sea by Christine Sztukowski
7) There’s a tree somewhere by Call me Joe
8) Hydrangea and ladybird~~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
9) sure I'd love to carry you again Eden by KoalaGardens🐨
10) Who's a pretty boy by Linda E
11) Sunset by KWind
12) FISHING HWY by Jerzy
13) Reflections by Shirley
14) Autumn Morning by Casablanca 🇬🇧
15) Pink Cosmos by Carole Sandford
16) 29september by amyK
17) Dragon and Blossom by Wylie
18) Protea by Brian
19) You shall not pass by LManning (Laura)
20) Kew Palace by Renee Salamon
