Official Top 20 Chart - Week 790

 by Ross S. on Oct 10th 2025

1) afternoon walk by Wylie

2) Bathtime With The Rainbows by Babs

3) A very colourful malachite by Diana

4) Armadillos by haskar

5) Green Sky Greetings by Taffy

6) Rowan in the Rain by Carole Sandford

7) Leafy by Margaret Brown

8) So Many Warm Memories by Peter Dulis

9) Hanna Break by Richard Brown

10) Feathers by gloria jones

11) happy hippy - the sexy bits by KoalaGardens🐨

12) And now it is golden canola yellow by Linda E

13) Traverse-banded Flower Fly by Kerry McCarthy

14) Mushroom Forest by Corinne C

15) 6october by amyK

16) Cloudscape by Brian

17) Cycling in the rain by Dianne

18) Autumn comes to the Maine Coast by Joan Robillard

19) Chrysanthemum. David Jones Spring Flower Show. by John Falconer

20) My job today is to rake these Leaves! by Islandgirl



