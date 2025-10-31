« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 793

 by Ross S. on Oct 31st 2025

1) On a fallen tree by haskar

2) Within a flash he took off by Diana

3) …those clouds… by amyK

4) sweet Eden by KoalaGardens🐨

5) Amber and Yellow by *lynn

6) Pretty maple tree leaves by mittens (Marilyn)

7) Autumn Mosaic by LManning (Laura)

8) Fall's Light by gloria jones

9) Autumn Comes to Doddington by Carole Sandford

10) Autumn Rain by Peter Dulis

11) Dinnertime by Babs

12) Late Day Sun by Kerry McCarthy

13) Surprise Appearance by KV

14) Three became two, then one disappeared. by Call me Joe

15) The Amazing Thing About Animals by CC Folk

16) Flowers in a Bottle by Islandgirl

17) A change is coming by Glover Shearron, Jr.

18) leaf fall by April

19) Canons Ashby House by carol white

20) Autumn at Nidaros Cathedral by Elisabeth Sæter



