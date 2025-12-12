« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 799

 by Ross S. on Dec 12th 2025

1) Anenomes~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

2) December Sunset by *lynn

3) Minding his own business, by Diana

4) Winter’s lace by Dorothy

5) The last yellow leaves by haskar

6) There👆 by Call me Joe

7) Driving Home by Peter Dulis

8) Water Break by Kerry McCarthy

9) Fall's Last Leaves by gloria jones

10) Ruapehu Under the Flying Saucer by Carole G

11) Hope by Christine Sztukowski

12) Playing with an older photo by Shutterbug

13) A boiling cauldron by LManning (Laura)

14) Mr Blackbird by Carole Sandford

15) wildlife spotting by KoalaGardens🐨

16) Rain on the Red Bridge by Jennifer

17) Week 49 by amyK

18) Darkening Sky by carol white

19) Sunrise in Mono by Paula Fontanini

20) Dodonaea Boroniifolia by Linda E



