Official Top 20 Chart - Week 800

 by Ross S. on Dec 19th 2025

1) Early Morning Ablutions by Babs

2) Jaws by Jennifer

3) Magical garden by haskar

4) Blue Jay in Zero Degree Weather by *lynn

5) And then there were two by Diana

6) The Sun Came Out by KWind

7) Merganser by gloria jones

8) My Tree at Sunset by Carole Sandford

9) Beach sunset II by Wylie

10) Home Sweet Home by Taffy

11) "Let It Snow..." by Kerry McCarthy

12) Picked a Good Night to Go Down for a Sunset! by Rick

13) Rough Point, Newport RI by Suzanne

14) Taos and the Snow by Corinne C

15) Joy is my theme this week- My third advent candle by Christine Sztukowski

16) 10december by amyK

17) Meet The Mrs. by Paula Fontanini

18) Sunrise at Coolangatta NSW by Rob Z

19) First of the Season by Faye Turner

20) Nature’s palette by Call me Joe



