Official Top 20 Chart - Week 802

 by Ross S. on Jan 2nd 2026

1) Toronto's Iconic Streetcars by Peter Dulis

2) Telling Secrets by KV

3) Gliding gently ~~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

4) Dahlia at the Nursery by Shutterbug

5) Boxing Day Fog Bow, Ben Tirran by Issi Bannerman

6) Walking through the cemetery in the fog by haskar

7) 26december by amyK

8) A Festive Cardinal by LManning (Laura)

9) Poser by gloria jones

10) Optimistic by Wylie

11) Welcoming Window by Jennifer

12) Surviving the heat by Diana

13) Cranky? by Kerry McCarthy

14) Christmas in Vermont by Corinne C

15) Cormorant skimming the water by PhotoCrazy

16) The Hundred Year Stone, Derwent Water by Lesley

17) Incoming! by Carole Sandford

18) Whiteout! by Heather

19) Blue Holiday by Call me Joe

20) Marina by Brian



