Official Top 20 Chart - Week 803

1) Enjoying a snowy winter by haskar
2) I See You by Kerry McCarthy
3) Look who showed up in my backyard! by PhotoCrazy
4) Time to Go Home by KWind
5) Zooming By by KV
6) 2026-01-02 storm approaching by Mona
7) Moon Over Melbourne by Brian
8) Round Robin. by Carole Sandford
9) Clouds Over the Dunes by Jane Pittenger
10) HAPPY NEW YEAR to you ALL by ~*~ Jo ~*~
11) Beach Huts Reflected by Jennifer
12) Anybody Home? by Corinne C
13) Sunrise by *lynn
14) It’s beginning to snow… light fluffy & beautiful… by Beverley
15) Madeiran Fireworks by Issi Bannerman
16) The Botanical Train by Peter Dulis
17) Winter Fenceline by LManning (Laura)
18) Close Encounter of the Winged Kind! by Paula Fontanini
19) Coming down, thick and fast. by Beryl Lloyd
20) Quick, pack up! by Wylie
- Enjoying a snowy winter by haskar
- I See You by mccarth1
- Look who showed up in my backyard! by photographycrazy
- Time to Go Home by kwind
- Zooming By by kvphoto
- 2026-01-02 storm approaching by mona65
- Moon Over Melbourne by briaan
- Round Robin. by carole_sandford
- Clouds Over the Dunes by jgpittenger
- HAPPY NEW YEAR to you ALL by ziggy77
- Beach Huts Reflected by jesperani
- Anybody Home? by corinnec
- Sunrise by lynnz
- It’s beginning to snow… light fluffy & beautiful… by beverley365
- Madeiran Fireworks by jamibann
- The Botanical Train by pdulis
- Winter Fenceline by ljmanning
- Close Encounter of the Winged Kind! by bluemoon
- Coming down, thick and fast. by beryl
- Quick, pack up! by pusspup