Official Top 20 Chart - Week 807

 by Ross S. on Feb 6th 2026

1) Roseate Spoonbill by PhotoCrazy

2) Bald Eagle by Peter Dulis

3) Moss after the rain~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

4) Cabin in snow and ice by Joan Robillard

5) Silent Night by Corinne C

6) Speed by Jennifer

7) Touchdown! by Paula Fontanini

8) Red and White by Kerry McCarthy

9) Fog looks better in B&W by Shutterbug

10) Coming down to drink P7181967 by Merrelyn

11) Evening walk by Wylie

12) The Land of the Snow Queen by haskar

13) He Brought a Friend by Babs

14) Tulips - 4 by Beryl Lloyd

15) A little bit of spring contrast by Renee Salamon

16) GGO by Faye Turner

17) Hobbit Trail by Jane Pittenger

18) 2026-02-01 winter light by Mona

19) Winter Rose by gloria jones

20) January ends by amyK



