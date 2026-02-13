« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 808

 by Ross S. on Feb 13th 2026

1) Nest building by PhotoCrazy

2) Tiny Harvest Mouse by Jennifer

3) Flash of red 7 by mittens (Marilyn)

4) Country roads by Margaret Brown

5) 'We are s.......' by ~*~ Jo ~*~

6) If Looks Could Kill by Paula Fontanini

7) Golden start to the day. by julia

8) Sunrise Murray River by Elisa Smith

9) FoR 6 - Contrast by Carole Sandford

10) shapes by KoalaGardens🐨

11) February 2026 Daffodil by gloria jones

12) Happy by Corinne C

13) Descending Beinn a'Chrulaiste by Issi Bannerman

14) Reflection in the Font by JackieR

15) Snowdrops by carol white

16) Branch over Water by Shutterbug

17) Variation on a Peacock by Renee Salamon

18) Flash of Red Feb 2026 8 by Ann H. LeFevre

19) I could hear the giggling as I walked closer… by Beverley

20) Flowers and Tree Bark by Babs



