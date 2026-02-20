« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 809

 by Ross S. on Feb 20th 2026

1) Fishing in the early morning light by PhotoCrazy

2) The entrance into the Park. by Beryl Lloyd

3) Zephyr by Corinne C

4) Dundurn Castle Staircase by Peter Dulis

5) Deer on the Hill by Issi Bannerman

6) In the aquarium by haskar

7) Puddle Selfie by Jennifer

8) Shelby~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

9) Staircase Abstract by Babs

10) Happy Valentine’s Day by Islandgirl

11) Wanaka to Queenstown B&W by Wylie

12) Country Mailbox by LManning (Laura)

13) Early Spring by gloria jones

14) Icm schapes FOR by Diana

15) Gentle Rain by KV

16) Just a dahlia DSC_8903 by Merrelyn

17) Skunk River Sunrise by *lynn

18) 2026-02-14 happy valentines day by Mona

19) Winter tree reflection by Boxplayer

20) Reflections by Brian



