Official Top 20 Chart - Week 813

1) Roseate Spoonbills by PhotoCrazy
2) Old Fence in Fog by *lynn
3) Blue Bird by Corinne C
4) In the thicket of steel by haskar
5) Dunstanburgh Drama by Jennifer
6) Cambré Devant by Phil Howcroft
7) Gerbera by Carole Sandford
8) textures for the rainbow by KoalaGardens🐨
9) Ready for takeoff by Kerry McCarthy
10) Textures by gloria jones
11) Snowdrops n Daffs~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
12) Rainbow Lolly Stick Abstract by Babs
13) Going in for the Kill by Paula Fontanini
14) A very soggy Finch by LManning (Laura)
15) Purple Anemone by Shutterbug
16) Purple Haze by Renee Salamon
17) Wow! by Islandgirl
18) Here comes the sun by Diana
19) Mirror beach by Pat
20) Missed again by Yao RL
- Roseate Spoonbills by photographycrazy
- Old Fence in Fog by lynnz
- Blue Bird by corinnec
- In the thicket of steel by haskar
- Dunstanburgh Drama by jesperani
- Cambré Devant by phil_howcroft
- Gerbera by carole_sandford
- textures for the rainbow by koalagardens
- Ready for takeoff by mccarth1
- Textures by seattlite
- Snowdrops n Daffs~~~~~ by ziggy77
- Rainbow Lolly Stick Abstract by onewing
- Going in for the Kill by bluemoon
- A very soggy Finch by ljmanning
- Purple Anemone by shutterbug49
- Purple Haze by rensala
- Wow! by radiogirl
- Here comes the sun by ludwigsdiana
- Mirror beach by pattyblue
- Missed again by yaorenliu