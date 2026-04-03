Official Top 20 Chart - Week 815

1) Reflecting the wetlands by PhotoCrazy
2) Foreshore Triptych from One Photo by Babs
3) Millpond Morning by LManning (Laura)
4) Nice start to the day by Kerry McCarthy
5) Heavens Above by Jennifer
6) Cabin's Sunset by KWind
7) Sunset Meadows by Corinne C
8) Two for Joy by Carole Sandford
9) Asian Lily by Peter Dulis
10) A piece of wire by haskar
11) Garden dross~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
12) Pelican Fly By by Paula Fontanini
13) Dogwood by KV
14) Fragile by gloria jones
15) Blooms Every Spring by *lynn
16) Ice on lakes is melting by Joan Robillard
17) Red Gullet by Jane Pittenger
18) Red Fill The Frame by Diana
19) yes sir! by KoalaGardens🐨
20) Beyond the Frame from Mt Lemmon by Taffy
- Reflecting the wetlands by photographycrazy
- Foreshore Triptych from One Photo by onewing
- Millpond Morning by ljmanning
- Nice start to the day by mccarth1
- Heavens Above by jesperani
- Cabin's Sunset by kwind
- Sunset Meadows by corinnec
- Two for Joy by carole_sandford
- Asian Lily by pdulis
- A piece of wire by haskar
- Garden dross~~~~~ by ziggy77
- Pelican Fly By by bluemoon
- Dogwood by kvphoto
- Fragile by seattlite
- Blooms Every Spring by lynnz
- Ice on lakes is melting by joansmor
- Red Gullet by jgpittenger
- Red Fill The Frame by ludwigsdiana
- yes sir! by koalagardens
- Beyond the Frame from Mt Lemmon by taffy