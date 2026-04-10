Official Top 20 Chart - Week 816

1) Hooting it up in the shadows! by PhotoCrazy
2) Norwegian Ram-ble by Jennifer
3) Intense Conversation Between the Steller's Jays by Taffy
4) Garden in a vase~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
5) Sunrise Trees by Peter Dulis
6) Rododendron by haskar
7) 2026-092 by vaidas
8) New Leaves by *lynn
9) Watchful Waiting by KV
10) Mr. & Mrs. Cardinal by Junan Heath
11) Nap Time by Kerry McCarthy
12) Happy Easter 2026 by gloria jones
13) Wetland by Corinne C
14) Flower 3D Orb by Babs
15) Reflecting by Faye Turner
16) Berberis darwinii by Beryl Lloyd
17) A Flash of Blue by Paula Fontanini
18) Sunlit tulip by Judith Johnson
19) crabapples by April
20) water is life by KoalaGardens🐨
- Hooting it up in the shadows! by photographycrazy
- Norwegian Ram-ble by jesperani
- Intense Conversation Between the Steller's Jays by taffy
- Garden in a vase~~~~ by ziggy77
- Sunrise Trees by pdulis
- Rododendron by haskar
- 2026-092 by vaiguo
- New Leaves by lynnz
- Watchful Waiting by kvphoto
- Mr. & Mrs. Cardinal by paintdipper
- Nap Time by mccarth1
- Happy Easter 2026 by seattlite
- Wetland by corinnec
- Flower 3D Orb by onewing
- Reflecting by fayefaye
- Berberis darwinii by beryl
- A Flash of Blue by bluemoon
- Sunlit tulip by busylady
- crabapples by aecasey
- water is life by koalagardens