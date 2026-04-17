Official Top 20 Chart - Week 817

1) Flying across the wetlands by PhotoCrazy
2) Sunrise by KWind
3) Splish, Splash by Babs
4) And Now the sunrise by Joan Robillard
5) Ants by haskar
6) I have my eyes on you! by Kerry McCarthy
7) Sunset here while.. by Maggiemae
8) It's Electrifying by ~*~ Jo ~*~
9) Blue Heron by gloria jones
10) Black Grouse Lek by Issi Bannerman
11) Magnolias by *lynn
12) Girl inside the tube at sunset by Elisabeth Sæter
13) Bleeding heart by Judith Johnson
14) Gunby Tulip by Carole Sandford
15) Pretending to be a statue by LManning (Laura)
16) 9april by amyK
17) Motion Blur Sunset by Jane Pittenger
18) Bluebells by Casablanca 🇬🇧
19) Giant by Call me Joe
20) Spring Pussy Willows by Junan Heath
- Flying across the wetlands by photographycrazy
- Sunrise by kwind
- Splish, Splash by onewing
- And Now the sunrise by joansmor
- Ants by haskar
- I have my eyes on you! by mccarth1
- Sunset here while.. by maggiemae
- "It's Electrifying" by ziggy77
- Blue Heron by seattlite
- Black Grouse Lek by jamibann
- Magnolias by lynnz
- Girl inside the tube at sunset by elisasaeter
- Bleeding heart by busylady
- Gunby Tulip by carole_sandford
- Pretending to be a statue by ljmanning
- 9april by amyk
- Motion Blur Sunset by jgpittenger
- Bluebells by casablanca
- Giant by jdm1224
- Spring Pussy Willows by paintdipper