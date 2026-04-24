Official Top 20 Chart - Week 818

1) Showing Off My Plumage by Taffy
2) Windfarm Sunset by Jennifer
3) I've Fledged! by Kerry McCarthy
4) Endless Azure by LManning (Laura)
5) Serenity by Babs
6) Garden magnolia~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
7) Eastern Phoebe by Corinne C
8) Reddish Egret by PhotoCrazy
9) Marsh-marigold by haskar
10) Yellow Rumped Warbler by Jane Pittenger
11) Phlox in the Woods by *lynn
12) Iris by gloria jones
13) Catching the afternoon sun P4193449 by Merrelyn
14) Shadows by Lesley
15) Tulip still life by Carole Sandford
16) Spring Blossoms by Ann H. LeFevre
17) Evening on the hill by Wylie
18) Ruby in her fav lounge by KoalaGardens🐨
19) Roiled by kali
20) New Growth by KV
- Showing Off My Plumage by taffy
- Windfarm Sunset by jesperani
- I've Fledged! by mccarth1
- Endless Azure by ljmanning
- Serenity by onewing
- Garden magnolia~~~~~ by ziggy77
- Eastern Phoebe by corinnec
- Reddish Egret by photographycrazy
- Marsh-marigold by haskar
- Yellow Rumped Warbler by jgpittenger
- Phlox in the Woods by lynnz
- Iris by seattlite
- Catching the afternoon sun P4193449 by merrelyn
- Shadows by tinley23
- Tulip still life by carole_sandford
- Spring Blossoms by olivetreeann
- Evening on the hill by pusspup
- Ruby in her fav lounge by koalagardens
- Roiled by kali66
- New Growth by kvphoto