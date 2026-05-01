Official Top 20 Chart - Week 819

1) Humber Bay Park by Peter Dulis
2) Mom's Blossoms by KWind
3) Van Gogh's Playground by Jennifer
4) Sunset in paradise by Wylie
5) White in Nature by *lynn
6) Calling out for mom! by PhotoCrazy
7) Spring Blossoms by gloria jones
8) Pelican by Babs
9) Tea Under the Wisteria by JackieR
10) Fluffy Baby by Kerry McCarthy
11) Red-breasted Nuthatch by LManning (Laura)
12) Top Tree Ornement by Corinne C
13) 23april by amyK
14) Spring on the Rawka River by haskar
15) Lesser Goldfinch's Only Comment: Ooops! by Taffy
16) I did get a close up before he left! by Diana
17) Hold the line by kali
18) Royal Australian Navy officer by John Falconer
19) Boats #2 by Chris Cook
20) Fairy Bells by Jane Pittenger
- Humber Bay Park by pdulis
- Mom's Blossoms by kwind
- Van Gogh's Playground by jesperani
- Sunset in paradise by pusspup
- White in Nature by lynnz
- Calling out for mom! by photographycrazy
- Spring Blossoms by seattlite
- Pelican by onewing
- Tea Under the Wisteria by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
- Fluffy Baby by mccarth1
- Red-breasted Nuthatch by ljmanning
- Top Tree Ornement by corinnec
- 23april by amyk
- Spring on the Rawka River by haskar
- Lesser Goldfinch's Only Comment: Ooops! by taffy
- I did get a close up before he left! by ludwigsdiana
- Hold the line by kali66
- Royal Australian Navy officer by johnfalconer
- Boats #2 by cdcook48
- Fairy Bells by jgpittenger